The new Volkswagen Polo hatchback is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just under £18,000. Featuring an updated exterior, extra technology and a new-look range of trim levels, the facelifted car is described by Volkswagen as “exactly what our customers need”.

As well as refining the Polo’s design, VW has also completely revamped the range, introducing the ‘Y-shaped’ trim structure found elsewhere in the VW stable. That means your £17,885 gets you the base-spec Life model, which is expected to make up around three-quarters of all UK Polo sales.

That version comes with a digital instrument cluster, automatic wipers and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration technology built in.

If you want more equipment, you’ll need to pick between the more luxury-orientated Style model or the sportier R-Line version. Both are exactly the same price, starting at £20,785, but the R-Line comes with a greater choice of engines.

If you choose the Style, you get LED matrix headlights, front and rear parking sensors and 16-inch alloy wheels, as well as two-zone climate control. You also get a larger and more advanced version of the Life version’s digital instrument cluster, plus satellite navigation included as standard.

Finally, the R-Line is marked out by its 16-inch Valencia alloy wheels and sportier bumpers, complete with “exhaust trim” that apes a trapezoidal quad-pipe set-up. Inside, black roof lining, stainless steel pedals and sports comfort seats set the model apart, but it also gets some of the Style model’s features. The larger digital instrument display and two-zone climate control are both thrown in as standard.

The engine range comprises three different motors at launch, with all three based on 1.0-litre, three-cylinder blocks. The cheapest option is the 79 bhp version, which comes with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the 94 bhp engine marks the middle of the range. Going for that also allows you to choose between the five-speed manual ‘box or the seven-speed automatic gearbox, which is slightly more expensive.

Alternatively, you can choose the range-topping 108 bhp engine, which is available exclusively with a seven-speed automatic gearbox. For the time being, that car is the fastest in the Polo range, getting from 0-62 mph in 10.4 seconds. However, Volkswagen has promised a more powerful Polo GTI model is on its way.

“The Polo is a supermini with a well-earned reputation for high quality, reliability and safety, and its regular spot in the top-sellers list shows just how much UK customers love it,” said Lisa Hartley, Polo product manager at Volkswagen UK. “As it enters the second phase of its sixth generation, it brings technologies that not only add more convenience, but also boost safety, efficiency and can benefit other road users too. A great example is the IQ.Light system, which was first introduced on the latest Touareg.

“Forty-five years of heritage combined with convenience, style and innovation mean that this latest Polo is exactly what our customers want and need. Small wonder it is such a popular choice.”