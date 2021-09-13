How do you make the legendary Koenigsegg Agera RS world record car even more of an eye-catching hypercar? In this case, a brand-new wrap based on the incredible art by James Jean is one way to go. The final result is a perfect combination of human achievement combining superb engineering and beautiful human expression through art.

The Koenigsegg Agera RS world record car set the top speed world record for a production car in 2017. This exact Koenigsegg Agera RS reached a two-way average top speed of 277.87 mph on a Nevada highway to claim the title of the world’s fastest production car. This special car is also affectionately called Ruthie as she is an important part of the Koenigsegg family. Ruthie will show off its new wrap at the upcoming 20th Festival of Children in California later this month.

The Koenigsegg Agera RS is powered by a twin-turbo 5.0-litre V8 engine that produces 1,341 bhp (1,000 kilowatts) with the One-Megawatt performance package. This incredible engine sends power to the ground via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and finally reaches the asphalt via the rear wheels.

The Koenigsegg Agera RS is based on the Koenigsegg Agera R but uses the knowledge gained from the Koenigsegg One:1 which boasted a power to weight ratio of 1360 PS to 1360 kg. With the knowledge gained from both cars, the Koenigsegg Agera RS features more power, improve aerodynamics, and a lighter construction compared to the Koenigsegg Agera R.

To prove just how potent the Koenigsegg Agera RS is, the Koenigsegg team shut down a highway in Nevada in the quest to break the production car top speed record. The result was a 277.8 mph run that beat out the Bugatti Veyron Supersport which could only manage 267mph.