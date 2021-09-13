Out of the box, the Audi RS3 is a potent, all-wheel-drive hot hatch, but this one is even more special. Tuning pushes the output from the 2.5-litre inline-five-cylinder to a claimed 666 bhp (497 kilowatts or 675 metric horsepower) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-metres) of torque. The stock output is 395 bhp (294 kW or 400 metric hp) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm).

Depending on your taste, this tuned Audi's exhaust sounds amazing. It makes a noise like there is popcorn being made. When not crackling, there's a raspy note that comes out of the pipes. On the road, the mill sounds very aggressive, too.

Gallery: 2022 Audi RS3 Debut

30 Photos

According to the Dragy app, the Audi hits 62 miles per hour (100 kilometres per hour) in 3.21 seconds. In comparison, the factory rating for the latest RS3 in stock form is acceleration to this speed in 3.8 seconds.

From there, 0 to 124 mph (200 kph) takes 9.62 seconds, and the quarter-mile time is an impressive 10.74 seconds. The car reaches 155 mph (250 kph) in 15.86 seconds. The half-mile takes 16.86 seconds, and a mile at full-throttle acceleration lasts 27.31 seconds.

The digital speedometer shows the RS3 topping out at 319 kph (198.2 mph). Meanwhile, the Dragy GPS says the car is going 311 kph (193 mph). These are speeds that would be impressive for 1990s supercars and here a tuned hot hatch can do it.

Recent upgrades push the output to 395 bhp (294 kW). An improved drivetrain includes the RS Torque Splitter rear differential can route up to 100 percent of the output to either wheel. The vehicle uses the tech to counteract understeer. Audi also stiffens the chassis to improve the car's handling ability.