Subaru hasn't made an Impreza WRX estate in years. However, it passed the baton to the previous generation Levorg with its 2.0-litre turbo. The Japanese version of the 2.0 turbo Levorg even made about 300 bhp. Unfortunately, it was discontinued when the second-generation Levorg was launched last year.

At the moment, the Levorg doesn't have a high-performance derivative. The sole engine option in the estate is a 1.8-litre turbo. Dubbed the CB18, it's more efficient than the engine it replaced. However, its 174 bhp rating won't exactly get pulses racing. But there is news from Australia that Subaru might just inject some adrenaline into the estate.

According to CarExpert, they're expecting the Levorg to be available with the 2.4-litre turbo from the recently-launched 2022 WRX. It seems that there's a good chance of that happening, too. CarExpert quoted Subaru Australia's spokesperson, stating, “The Levorg has proven itself as a niche performance wagon, and will morph into something slightly different in its next generation.”

For reference, the 2.4-litre turbo from the WRX is good for 271 bhp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The WRX is available with either a six-speed manual or a beefed-up continuously variable transmission the brand calls Subaru Performance Transmission.

That said, there is also a possibility that the 2.4-litre Levorg might use a detuned version of the said engine. It could use the version found in the Ascent and the Legacy. For those two models, power is rated at 260 bhp and 277 lb-ft. It seems unlikely that the Levorg will be available with the WRX's six-speed manual. That's because the previous-generation Levorg was never offered with a manual. The CVT is a more likely option.

It isn't certain which version Subaru will go for, or even officially confirm a 2.4-litre Levorg. The only way we'll know for sure is once it makes its Australian debut soon.