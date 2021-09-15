Seat spin-off brand Cupra has announced a new app that tells customers whether a hybrid or electric car would suit their lifestyle. The new EV&Me app is designed to give motorists some insight into how their current vehicle’s running costs compare to an electric or plug-in hybrid Cupra.

Already available to download for free from the Apple and Google Play stores, the app is going live ahead of the arrival of Cupra’s first electric vehicle (EV), the Born (pictured below), which is due in 2022. It was also launched to coincide with World EV Day on September 9, 2021.

In essence, the new app, which was jointly developed by Cupra, Volkswagen Financial Services (UK) and digital innovation company Futurice, gives customers a host of key figures that can determine how an electric or hybrid vehicle might fit in with their lifestyle. With four primary functions to compare vehicles, the system aims to show what potential savings may be available by switching to an electrified powertrain.

The first of the four functions is labelled Journey, which allows drivers to view analysis of their trip, including the duration of the drive, the distance covered and the average speed. The system can also estimate the battery usage of whichever Cupra electric or hybrid model has been selected.

The Compare function, meanwhile, uses this data and allows drivers to see the estimated cost of running their journey compared with an electric or hybrid vehicle. This can be refined into weekly, monthly, and yearly tabs, giving app users a full evaluation of where they could make savings in the short and long term.

A ‘Model’ tab also allows users to find all the vital stats for their selected vehicle, giving them the chance to compare and contrast Cupra’s electric and hybrid vehicles. With full specification data, Cupra says that section of the app will help customers make an “informed decision”.

Lastly, the Explore tab lets users access more information on electric cars and plug-in hybrids, including updates on Cupra models. The system will also tell drivers where the nearest charging points are.

“The new EV&Me by Cupra app provides drivers with insight into how their current vehicle’s running costs compare to electric or plug-in hybrid Cupra models,” read a press statement from Cupra. “EV&Me by Cupra provides drivers with key data that can then be used to demonstrate how an electrified model may fit with their individual lifestyle and the potential savings in running costs available.”