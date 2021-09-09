Can't wait for the next BMW M2? The Bavarian automaker may have the solution. Introducing the first-ever M Performance parts for the new 2 Series Coupe. The bevy of accessories for 2er coupe isn’t limited to exterior aesthetic upgrades, which adds a dash of aggressiveness into the second-generation version of the compact two-door.

Starting upfront, the M Performance parts include a carbon fibre grille and front spoiler. The lightweight materials are also found on the winglets on the side, as well as the rear spoiler that decorates the boot lid. You can also add M3-like side mirror caps, also made from carbon fibre.

Gallery: BMW 2 Series Coupe M Performance Parts

28 Photos

You can also add stripes if that's your thing, while there's an option to add red M Performance brake callipers to go with the three different wheel designs. BMW can also add M Performance puddle lights as well, which add a bit of wow factor to your 2er at night.

Inside, a number of M Performance badging can be added, as well as a lot of carbon fibre trimmings to spruce up the cabin. The images in the gallery above show where these trims can be added, along with the upgraded centre deck lid and optional upgrade to the gear lever.

If these visual updates don't suit your taste and you want the real thing, you may want to wait a bit longer. The BMW M2 is set to be revealed around the summertime of 2022, with production set to begin in December of the same year.

No concrete information about the M2 is out yet, but spy shots and leaks from China show a differently-styled bumper for the hot 2er coupe. Whether you like what BMW is about to do to the M2 is entirely up to you.