Porsche is doing whatever possible, but the demand for the all-electric Taycan family has significantly exceeded the initial expectations and production capacity.

The company's CEO Oliver Blume said (via Reuters) at the IAA Mobility in Munich that the 2021 sales goal of 20,000 units was achieved in the first half of the year (out of which over 5,000 fall on the U.S.).

"Our original production capacity for the Taycan was 20,000 units this year - we've sold that many in the first half of the year,"

The demand is "huge," which translates into waiting times of up to about six months. Frankly, that's a good problem to have.

"Incoming orders are huge - they are good in China too,"

We guess that the Porsche Taycan/Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo duo will be the third most popular Porsche this year, as it was 4th in the first half of the year and only less than 1,000 behind 911.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2021 Porsche Taycan

At the current rate, the company could sell 40,000 units total in 2021 with a potential for more.

That's a clear indication of a successful market launch of electric Porsches. Later this decade, probably a large majority of the total Porsche sales will be all-electric.

BEVs appear to be perfectly suited for Porsche brand, as their price tag is not a big issue, while the EV drive provides the performance, quiet and smooth driving experience.

The next big step for Porsche will be the upcoming all-electric Macan, based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with 800-volt architecture, scheduled for 2023. With the Taycan and Macan, Porsche should be at 100,000 BEVs per year (total) and start to remove the conventional or hybrid models from the lineup.