Electric motorhomes aren't new. We've seen London Electric Vehicle Company introduce its first camper van that combines an electric motor with a petrol-powered range extender. There's even a Knaus Tabbert electric motorhome concept from last month that utilises a rotary engine range extender and no, it wasn't a Mazda. However, both electric motorhomes comes with limited range hence the use of range extenders.

Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc., in collaboration with SylvanSport, wants to take electric motorhomes up a notch by introducing an all-electric motorhome that offers up to a lot of range... at least in theory.

Gallery: Zeus & SylvanSport All Electric RV

6 Photos

With Zeus' expertise in making a fully configurable class 3-8 electric work truck chassis and SylvanSport's renown as a maker of adventure trailers, outdoor gear and camping accessories, this electric motorhome joint project seems to be a perfect match.

The motorhome concept isn't named yet, but the joint project aims to offer a new line of all-electric motorhomes under the codename "Leading the Charge.” Preliminary specs include all-wheel-drive military grade axles, independent coil spring suspensions at the front and at the back, liquid-cooled permanent magnet AC motors, and a total output of 290 bhp (217 kW) and 3,000 pound-feet (4,067 Newton-metres) of torque.

The gross vehicle weight rating is at 6,350 kilograms (14,000 pounds), while initial dimensions can go as long as 7.5 metres (25 feet), as wide as 3.7 metres (12 ft and 3 in), and as tall as 3 metres (10 feet).

Meanwhile, battery size wasn't mentioned but a full charge is said to be able to provide up to 400 miles (644 kilometres) of range. That's a lot and if ever you need to charge up, the expected product should come with a Level 2 DC fast charging aboard.

Zeus and SylvanSport plan to reveal their concepts within this year and in 2022, so we're sure some of these numbers will still change by then.