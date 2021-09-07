There are more features and equipment, too.

Right now, the talk of the town in the Mercedes-Benz G-Class world is the Concept EQG that debuted at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. The all-electric off-roader is a near-production concept, but not all G-Class news from the show is electric. Mercedes has a few interesting updates for the combustion-powered G-Class you can buy right now.

Say hello to the G-Class Professional Line. In this instance, professional translates to something more elemental in G-Class DNA – off-roading. Click the check box for the Professional Line and you'll get a G-Class riding on 18-inch five-spoke wheels adorned with "chunky" tyres. You also get a set of mudflaps, and up front, there are mesh stone guards to protect the G's trademark round headlights.

2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Professional Line Exterior Rear View

That's the standard equipment, but Mercedes highlights the new Professional Line Exterior with several additional items available through the in-house manufaktur customisation programme. That includes the roof rack, which Mercedes points out is ideal for bolting up a roof-top tent. The spare tyre holder on the back is also an extra, as-is the eyeball-popping shade of copper orange mango on the exterior. The blacked-out bumpers are also an extra, and the contrast is further extenuated with the optional Night Package that adds black mirrors and a black three-pointed star in the grille.

The Professional Line Exterior upgrade isn't the only new offering for 2022. Dark-tinted rear glass is now available, and interior ambient lighting choices expand from eight to 64 colours. Standard equipment on the 2022 G-Class now includes pre-equipment for both rear-seat entertainment and a towing hitch. In terms of trim, you can get the G-Class in Exclusive Line and AMG Line for the outside. Inside, buyers can opt for Standard, Exclusive Line, and Superior Line.

More Mercedes debuts from Munich:

mercedes c class allterrain debut 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain looks high on life in Munich
mercedes benz eqe revealed Mercedes-Benz EQE debuts with EQS styling, 288 bhp, and Hyperscreen

Mercedes doesn't mention any pricing changes for the 2022 G-Class. The vehicle featured here will be on display at IAA Mobility 2021 through September 12.

Source: Mercedes-Benz