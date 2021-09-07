Jeff Koons is back working with BMW and yes, it's for another art car, a follow-up to Koons' BMW M3 GT2 that made its global debut 11 years ago. This time around, Koons will be working to create a special edition of the 8 Series Gran Coupe, specifically an M850i xDrive Gran Coupe, which will be added to BMW's Art Car collection that dates back to 1975.

Somewhat inspired by U2 singer Bono's editorial work at New York Times, Koons return to BMW happened at the invitation of Angelika Nollert, director of Neue Sammlung – The Design Museum, in Munich’s Pinakothek der Moderne.

Gallery: BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe by Jeff Koons

8 Photos

The gallery above shows the first batch of teasers of the next BMW Art Car, as presented by Jeff Koons himself and Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management, BMW AG.

"I am really thrilled and honoured about the opportunity to work with BMW again and to create a special edition car. I was thinking very intensely about it: What is the essence of the 8 Series Gran Coupe? What is the essence of power? How to create something that exemplifies all the energy of the BMW 8 Series that is also able to touch upon the human element? Again, it’s just a wonderful opportunity to be working as part of the BMW family again," said Jeff Koons.

Jeff Koons is known for his pop culture art, filled with colours and bold lines, just like the M3 GT2 from 2010. We expect a similar approach this time around, though, we also expect a bit of deviation. The release says that The 8 x Jeff Koons will feature a multi-layer paint taking 285 hours to apply on the car.

There will be a lot of colours as well on the inside, which will feature high-end materials, fine leather, and a cupholder lid with an edition badging and Koons' engraved signature.

The next BMW Art Car will be revealed at Frieze Los Angeles in February 2022 and will be for sale in a limited collector's edition after the premiere.