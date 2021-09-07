Somehow there’s another new special edition Pagani Zonda. As it turns out the hypercar company from Modena will still build you a brand-new special edition Zonda if you’ve got the cash the spare. Known as the Zonda AY, this purple Zonda Roadster is like the ABBA Gold album of past Zondas to create something uniquely brilliant.

The Pagani Zonda AY shares its DNA with a couple very famous special edition Zondas. It seems to share a lot with Lewis Hamilton’s Zonda 760LH coupe including the purple carbon fibre work and unique headlight design. The Zonda AY’s rear clamshell has massive intake vents from the Zonda R track car and a huge rear wing derived from the Zonda Oliver.

This incredible mashup of Zondas started out life as a normal Zonda F Roadster. Then the options book was brought out and it appears the customer asked for one of everything. The final product is the epitome of Horacio Pagani’s dedication to building moving expressions of engineering excellence and passion. Nothing on the road can match the presence of this purple carbon fibre sculpture of aerodynamics and excess.

Power comes from a Mercedes-AMG sourced 7.3-litre V12 engine that is mated to a single-clutch 6-speed automated manual transmission. The naturally aspirated V12 puts out an impressive 650 bhp (420 Kilowatts) and 575 lb-ft (780 Newton metres) of torque.

The Pagani Zonda is built by hand using carbon fibre in almost every part of the car to keep things rigid and light. The final product is a one-of-a-kind functional art piece that is equally impressive to drive and look at. When purchasing a unique vehicle like a Pagani hypercar, customers have a great deal of input on the final product which is why there are so many unique versions of the Zonda.