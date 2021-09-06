The BMW X2 SUV Coupe is getting a special edition to celebrate the BMW M Division’s 50th anniversary. This pint-sized SUV coupe is BMW’s smallest SUV coupe and represents many customer’s first BMW purchase. To entice buyers looking for a more unique and expressive SUV coupe BMW is introducing a special styling package for the X2 M35i.

The BMW X2 M35i M 50th Anniversary Edition will join a group of BMW products celebrating the history of the M Division. BMW X2 M35i M 50th Anniversary Edition expects a smattering of unique trim pieces to make this SUV stand out from its standard siblings. Expect styling cues derived from other BMW M products like gold accents from recent BMW CS models and the inclusion of possible carbon fibre bodywork.

The BMW X2 M35i is like a hot hatchback on stilts. This SUV gives customers a fun playful driving experience while bearing the all-important SUV classification to bring in sales. Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0-litre inline-4 that produces a respectable 301 bhp and 331 lb-ft of torque. This tried and true inline-4 is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that routes power to all four wheels via BMW’s X Drive all-wheel-drive system.

To further differentiate the X2 M35i over its base model, BMW also included an M Sport differential that manages torque. There’s also an M Sport exhaust that gives the inline-4 a little character as well. The M Sport steering and suspension further refine the package to be more engaging to drive for customers looking for some excitement from their SUV.

We look forward to seeing the other ways BMW celebrates 50 years of the M Division. It's great to see the new X2 participate but we’re hoping that other models have far more than some small styling changes and a new name.