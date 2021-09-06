For the first time, Volkswagen will be joining a UK Pride event. And in celebration of that, VW UK debuts the cleverly named PRID.3 – a one-off VW ID.3 that's created specifically for the event and carries colours of Pride.

While the psychedelic pattern on the PRID.3 is familiar (it's the same one used on ID.3 prototypes), it incorporates the eleven colours of the Progress Pride flag. The traditional red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple are joined by black and brown to represent LGBTQ+ people of colour; and pink, light blue, and white to include transgender people.

The wrap on this custom ID.3 was created in collaboration between Volkswagen AG, Volkswagen UK, and Creative FX. The camouflage pattern took one-and-a-half days to finish from start to end, while applying it to the car took three staff to complete in three days.

The VW PRID.3 will be on display for VW UK's staff starting September 6. It will then have its public debut on September 11, 2021 at the Milton Keynes Pride Festival, happening in Campbell Park, Milton Keynes. Gates will open midday, just in case you're in the area in time for the celebration.

In line with this, VW will be at the Community Tent and Sensory Area. The former will host family-friendly appearances, including authors, pantomime shows, and magic performers. Meanwhile, if you want a peaceful place to celebrate the UK Pride Festival, the Sensory Area should cater to families with neurodiversity requirements.

VW will also have a sponsor area during the event, which will showcase the marque's diversity and inclusion activities. VW Pride volunteers will also be present in this area, as well as the one-off PRID.3 that will be displayed across the space.