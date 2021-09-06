The UK’s oldest car manufacturer still in business, AC Cars, is keeping up with the times and continues to expand its family of electric vehicles. Its latest zero-emission model is called the Ace RS Electric.

Named in honour of the original car’s final iteration, the AC Ace RS, it marks the nameplate’s return to AC Cars’ lineup after more than two decades.

It may not look like it, but the Ace RS electric is a brand-new production car, hand-built on the Mk IV AC chassis and fitted with a specifically developed electric drivetrain.

Power comes from an electric motor delivering 308 bhp (230 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of peak torque (250 Nm/184 lb-ft of continuous torque). A 38 kWh battery enables a driving range of around 200 miles (322 km).

As you would expect, the performance is in a different league to the Ace of old, with the acceleration from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) taking 5.5 seconds. That’s also due to the very low weight of approximately 1,050 kg (2,315 lbs).

Just like any other model made by the small British manufacturer, the new car will wear an AC Cars chassis number. It will be made in just 37 Founders Editions, each priced from £129,500 and tailored to the owner’s specification. Customer deliveries will start in late 2022, and reservations can be made now via the AC Cars website.

“The combination of our pedigree with a new, fully electric drivetrain means that we’re ready to offer brand new cars that are undeniably historic in character yet thoroughly modern in their powertrain and performance. The interest around the world in our new electric cars from has been tremendous and has proved that developing a bespoke EV powertrain is the right approach in ensuring the future success of AC Cars.” Alan Lubinsky, Chief Executive of AC Cars

The Ace RS Electric is the third EV announced by AC Cars after the Cobra Series 1 Electric, which will soon start deliveries, and the Cobra Series 4 Electric unveiled in June.