The Munich Motor Show, formerly Frankfurt, is right around the corner. While we are anticipating different automakers exhibiting their newest offerings in this year's Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA), the most expected debuts that will happen are related to electric mobility.

Case in point: Mercedes-Benz is teasing its first full-electric model under its AMG performance brand. The teaser came out on Twitter, with the caption: "Sound of the future: September 5, 2021 #MercedesAMG #ElectricFoundItsVoice #EverythingButQuiet #AMGgoesE #MBIAA21"

We embedded the social media post below.

There are two vital pieces of information that came with the short video from the teaser. The 0-62 miles per hour sprint of the said vehicle will be rated at 3.4 seconds, while output is expected to reach 761 bhp.

While the teaser doesn't actually mention which first electric AMG model is coming, we can deduce that this will be the AMG version of the Mercedes EQS. We've seen prototypes of the AMG EQS several times before – one was even spotted lapping the Nurburgring for the first time in April.

If this is the case, then the supposed AMG EQS will exceed our expectations as previous reports suggested that it will only have over 600 bhp and 663 lb-ft on tap.

The upcoming all-electric AMG will be joining Affalterbach's 831-hp Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid, which also goes under the Everything But Quiet marketing from the German automaker. The future is certainly electric, even for Mercedes-AMG, and we will have a taste of its first full-electric model in a few days' time.

The Munich Motor Show is set to happen on September 7-12, 2021 but Mercedes-AMG will bare all the details about its first all-electric model on September 5, 2021. That said, it's a great idea to watch this space for the latest updates.