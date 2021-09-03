Vice President of Nissan Design Europe Matthew Weaver created this rendering of a modern Nissan Silvia after being asked to reimagine a car from the automaker's history for an electric future. We love that Nissan is keeping the classics in mind as the company prepares for what's next.

Weaver's design specifically takes inspiration from the first-gen Silvia. You can see the original on the left side of the image above. It debuted at the Tokyo Motor Show in 1964 and went on sale the following year. The car was a semi-handbuilt speciality model riding on the same chassis as the Datsun Fairlady 1600 SP311. During the production run, the company only made 554 of them.

"The Silvia was ahead of its time, in a very quiet, understated way. It has aged very well and would still have its place on the roads today. It's also a great example of what is expected of a global product: high quality and universally appealing," Weaver said.

His design retains the crisp line that separates the upper and lower part of the body from the original. Weaver tweaks things a little by having the wings/fenders slightly dip into the top of the wheel wells.

In front, there are tiny, round headlights. Since EVs have different cooling needs, there's no grille. At the back, there are tiny strips for taillights that follow the line that goes across the side of the body.

After the original, Nissan revived the Silvia in 1975 for a compact sports coupe. The model occupied a spot below the Z car for people looking for a vehicle with some performance but wanted something more affordable. The vehicle stuck to this recipe for decades until Nissan removed it from the Japanese lineup in 2002.