Global passenger plug-in electric car sales increased in July by 94% year-over-year to about 480,000, which is one of the best monthly results ever.

The market share amounted to 7.1%, and two-third of the plug-ins happen to be all-electric.

Plug-in market share improved to 7.1%, including:

BEVs: about 318,000 and 4.7% share

PHEVs: about 162,500 and 2.4% share

Total: 480,506 (up 94% year-over-year) and 7.1% share

Sales are expected to further expand later this year, reaching new all-time highs.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – July 2021

So far this year, passenger plug-in electric car sales stand at over 3.0 million, while the market share increased to 6.5%. It's expected that in 2021 plug-in car sales will exceed 6 million.

Model rank

The top-selling models for the month were: Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (30,706), Tesla Model 3 (18,811) and Tesla Model Y (14,660), Volkswagen ID.4 (14,660) and BYD Qin Plus (PHEV) (9,127).

The top-selling models year-to-date:

Top 10 year-to-date:

Brand rank

In July, the highest number of new plug-in electric car registrations was noted by BYD (46,938), which was far ahead of Tesla (35,020) and SAIC-GM-Wuling (31,219). Volkswagen was also quite strong with 27,969 units.

If BYD will continue at such a rate, it should soon become #2 year-to-date and Volkswagen probably will also race for second place.

The top brands year-to-date:

Tesla - 35,020 and 421,100 YTD SAIC-GM-Wuling - 31,219 and 222,696 YTD BYD - 46,938 and 198,094 YTD Volkswagen - 27,969 and 181,784 YTD BMW - 21,434 and 152,168 YTD Mercedes-Benz - 18,161 and 121,669 YTD SAIC - 18,704 and 110,946 YTD Volvo - 13,807 and 105,286 YTD Audi - 15,476 and 93,367 YTD Kia - 12,201 and 74,365 YTD

Total: 480,506 and 3,039,961 YTD

Top 10 year-to-date: