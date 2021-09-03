3 million new plug-ins were sold so far this year.
Global passenger plug-in electric car sales increased in July by 94% year-over-year to about 480,000, which is one of the best monthly results ever.
The market share amounted to 7.1%, and two-third of the plug-ins happen to be all-electric.
Plug-in market share improved to 7.1%, including:
- BEVs: about 318,000 and 4.7% share
- PHEVs: about 162,500 and 2.4% share
- Total: 480,506 (up 94% year-over-year) and 7.1% share
Sales are expected to further expand later this year, reaching new all-time highs.
Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – July 2021
So far this year, passenger plug-in electric car sales stand at over 3.0 million, while the market share increased to 6.5%. It's expected that in 2021 plug-in car sales will exceed 6 million.
Model rank
The top-selling models for the month were: Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (30,706), Tesla Model 3 (18,811) and Tesla Model Y (14,660), Volkswagen ID.4 (14,660) and BYD Qin Plus (PHEV) (9,127).
The top-selling models year-to-date:
- Tesla Model 3 - 18,811 and 262,557 YTD
- Wuling's Hong Guang MINI EV - 30,706 and 212,516 YTD
- Tesla Model Y - 14,660 and 153,062 YTD
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 10,654 and 49,153 YTD
- BYD Han EV - 5,593 and 44,260 YTD
- Li Xiang One EREV - 8,589 and 38,743 YTD
- Changan Benni EV - 8,701 and 37,879 YTD
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 5,518 and 36,597 YTD
- GAC Aion S - 5,502 and 35,958 YTD
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 4,656 and 35,889 YTD
Total: 480,506 and 3,039,961 YTD
Top 10 year-to-date:
Brand rank
In July, the highest number of new plug-in electric car registrations was noted by BYD (46,938), which was far ahead of Tesla (35,020) and SAIC-GM-Wuling (31,219). Volkswagen was also quite strong with 27,969 units.
If BYD will continue at such a rate, it should soon become #2 year-to-date and Volkswagen probably will also race for second place.
The top brands year-to-date:
- Tesla - 35,020 and 421,100 YTD
- SAIC-GM-Wuling - 31,219 and 222,696 YTD
- BYD - 46,938 and 198,094 YTD
- Volkswagen - 27,969 and 181,784 YTD
- BMW - 21,434 and 152,168 YTD
- Mercedes-Benz - 18,161 and 121,669 YTD
- SAIC - 18,704 and 110,946 YTD
- Volvo - 13,807 and 105,286 YTD
- Audi - 15,476 and 93,367 YTD
- Kia - 12,201 and 74,365 YTD
Total: 480,506 and 3,039,961 YTD
Top 10 year-to-date: