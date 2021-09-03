Personal watercraft come in all shapes and sizes, but not since the 1930s have boats and automobiles shared much resemblance. However, a new company called Floating Motors is looking to change that. The company wants to recreate the personal watercraft by reimagining some of the world’s most iconic automobiles as sleek-looking boats for what it calls “Resto-Floating.”

The company has a gallery of designs that recreate the Mini Cooper, the Jaguar E-Type, the VW Type 2 Bus, the Mercedes-Benz SLS, and more as watercraft. The VW even sports a deck on top and a rear hatch that opens to form a lounge area and diving platform. There’s even a ladder to help you climb out of the water. Imagine turning it into a watercraft camper van. The company plans to offer crafts of various lengths, ranging from small – 3 to 3.5 metres (9.8-11.5 feet) – to extra-large, which measure up to 7.5 metres (24.6 feet).

Floating Motors also offers its creation with three different types of hulls – catamaran, conventional, or foil. The company offers five models right now, with engines – electric outboard motors – producing between 40 and 240 bhp (30 and 179 kilowatts) – depending on the model. Customers can also choose the type of suspension setup. The company says you can use the crafts for various purposes, including a taxi, which would be one fantastic way to ferry people around the water.

Floating Motors is a joint venture between Jet Capsule S.r.L., an Italian watercraft builder, and Lazzarini Design Studio. Jet Capsule S.r.L. began operations in 2012, though the idea for the company dates back to 2010. It delivered its first product in 2016, and it began exporting crafts to China, Canada, and Spain. The creations from Floating Motors look more enticing to us, and we can’t wait to see these out on the water, though there’s no timeline as to when production will start. Looking at Jet Capsule’s history, it could be a few years.