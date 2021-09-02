The engineering team in Affalterbach is on to a new chapter with the arrival of the 831-bhp Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. With it comes the brand's introduction of electrification to its performance-oriented cars, a concept that was heavily discussed earlier this year.

The fresh electrified AMG GT 4-Door also comes with a new brand ambassador – the world-famous American musician and seven-time Grammy-winning producer will.i.am. This begs the question: why him?

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

34 Photos

According to Mercedes-AMG's press release about the celebrity endorsement, will.i.am is "the perfect partner for Mercedes-AMG. Because he's not just a car guy, he also carries the same DNA as we do: always going one step further, innovating with passion, and pushing boundaries to achieve new goals."

While we agree that the Black Eyed Peas founder is "always going one step further, innovating with passion and pushing boundaries to achieve new goals," we're not exactly sure about the "car guy" claim. Let's take a step back.

If anyone can recall, the musician once claimed to "create" a vehicle of his own using Chrysler parts (it's actually a customised DeLorean, done by the infamous West Coast Customs). He also had a partnership with Lexus in 2014 for a widebody NX, while back in 2016, he also presented the most ridiculous-looking Tesla Model S with wild wide wings/fenders.

So yes, will.i.am is someone you can consider a car guy. We're just not sure if he's a good one. Hopefully, this is limited to just a celebrity endorsement.

Then again, we trust that Mercedes-AMG knows what is doing as the company is in this for the long haul. It starts with the "Everything but quiet" campaign that you can watch atop this page.

According to the release, the focus of the long-term partnership with will.i.am will be E Performance, innovations, and different kinds of music projects.