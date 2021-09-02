Cupra, SEAT’s electrified performance division, has unveiled the UrbanRebel Concept ahead of its public debut at the IAA Mobility 2021 show in Munich.

If you’re wondering why this race car concept matters, it’s because it previews Cupra’s future urban all-electric car that will launch in 2025. Delete the huge rear wing, aerodynamics-sculpted bumpers, racing wheels, and roof scoop, and you pretty much have the future Cupra production EV in front of you. Oh, and you’ll also need to add a pair of doors while at it.

No interior photos have been released yet, but we can spot a roll cage and bucket racing seats inside. Cupra decided to introduce the urban electric car as a racing concept because racing is at the core of its DNA. Now, this being the Volkswagen Group, the urban electric car will not remain a Cupra-only model.

“The urban electric car is a key strategic project not only for our company, but also for the Volkswagen Group, as our aim is to produce more than 500,000 urban electric cars per year in Martorell for different Group brands. The urban electric car will democratize and make accessible electromobility to the masses.” Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra

Since the UrbanRebel is built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB short platform, it likely means that you’re also looking at a preview of the VW ID.2, at least in terms of proportions and size.

The car is slightly larger than the SEAT Ibiza hatchback and slightly smaller than the SEAT Arona crossover. It has a total length of 4,080 mm (160.6 in), a width of 1,795 mm (70.6 in), and a height of 1,444 mm (56.8 in).

The race car concept delivers 335 bhp (250 kW) of continuous power and up to 429 bhp (320 kW) at its peak, for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of only 3.2 seconds. Obviously, the production car will be much more tame, although Cupra promises a mix of “astonishing design and amazing dynamics.”