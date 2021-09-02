The Alfa Romeo GT coupe is a classic by all definitions. The first model debuted in 1963, with the GT and GTV lines lasting until 1965, followed by the Veloce and Junior variants before the model was discontinued entirely in 1977. But one company wants to relive that classic Alfa magic with a modern restomod of the Alfa GT that they call the Emilia GT Veloce.

German specialists Emilia Auto had the idea to shove a twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engine from the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio into the classic GT coupe. The result is a hearty 500 bhp (372 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-metres), paired to a modern eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Beyond the obvious engine upgrade, Emilia Auto also fitted the GT Veloce with a modern KW coilover kit that features a fully independent suspension, with a double-wishbone front and a multilink rear setup. There's also power adaptive steering, an electronic limited-slip differential, and borrowed from the modern Giulia, Brembo brakes and traction control.

Visually, the GT Veloce maintains a number of its classic cues; the iconic V-shaped grille and rounded headlight design are the most obvious holdovers. But in order to fit components like the V6 and the upgraded suspension, the Emilia Auto team tweaked the bonnet line – giving it a more pronounced shape – reworked many of the body panels, and added LEDs to the headlight and taillight fixtures. Even the custom 19-inch wheels draw their inspiration from the Alfa GT's original rims.

The interior follows a similar theme – the minimalist approach means that many of the original car's beloved cues remain. Beyond the Recaro sport seats, the modern gauges, and the new air conditioning vents, the GT Veloce still uses a large wood-rimmed steering wheel. And even though it is automatic-only, the old-school shift knob remains within the centre console.

"We have noticed that many potential customers – even though they are still fascinated by classic vehicles – are less tolerant these days when it comes to dealing with their weaknesses," said Dr. Ralf-Hendrik Steinkuehler, founder of Emilia Auto. "Many beautiful cars, therefore, disappear in collections and are hardly ever driven anymore… that was the starting point for our

Restomod project."

For now, the Emilia GT Veloce is merely a rendering. But the company is taking orders for a limited run of just 22 vehicles globally, with the first car planned to debut in the second half of 2022. The cost for this modern classic is a cool £344,000 at current conversion rates (€400,000).