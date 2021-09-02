Ford introduced the Ranger Splash recently, saying that over 80 percent of its customers like customising their pickups. So it’s not surprising that there are countless tuners eager to trick out someone’s truck, and one company that has built a reputation by building tough-looking pickups has a new offering in the works. The pickup comes from Arctic Trucks, which is based on the latest Isuzu D-Max, and it’s called the AT35.

Arctic Trucks has strengthened the chassis, added a Bilstein Performance suspension, and put it on 35-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres. It’s a beastly-looking truck that’d give any off-roader competitor serious concern. The extra goodies give the truck a tougher appearance, though the wider wheel arch flares certainly help give accentuate its presence. Arctic Trucks' sidesteps make getting in and out of the truck easier for passengers.

Inside, the tuner adds branded headrest and sill covers and Arctic Trucks floor mats on top of a leather interior. The truck comes packed with a lot of technology, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, an HDMI port, an eight-speaker sound system with a subwoofer, and a 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen display. Then there’s the safety tech like traffic sign recognition, emergency lane keeping, a rear camera, parking sensors, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, and more.

The D-Max AT35 was built in collaborator with Arctic Trucks and Isuzu UK. The pickup is only offered with one powertrain in the market – a 1.9-litre turbodiesel that produces 162 bhp (121 kilowatts) and 266 pound-feet (360 Newton-metres) of torque. It pairs with the standard six-speed manual gearbox or the optional six-speed auto. The truck is expected to go on sale next Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022.