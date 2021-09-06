Vauxhall has opened the order books for its new Combo-e compact electric van, which costs just over £25,000. Offered in a choice of two trim levels, two lengths and two different body types, the compact van is the latest addition to Vauxhall’s burgeoning electric van range.

Although it may be compact, the new van shares a powertrain with the entry-level Vivaro-e van, not to mention cars such as the Vauxhall Corsa-e and sister brand Citroen’s e-C4. Essentially, you get a 134 bhp electric motor that’s fed by a 50 kWh battery, giving the vehicle a range of up to 171 miles between trips to the plug.

The system can be charged from a domestic ‘wallbox’ charging point in seven hours and 30 minutes, while using an 11 kW system brings the time down to five hours. Vauxhall has been coy about the charging time from a domestic 13-amp plug, suggesting the time required may be lengthy.

Nevertheless, that powertrain is standard across the Combo-e range, although the vehicle will come with a choice of trim levels, body styles and vehicle lengths. The standard, more conventional Panel Van will be offered in L1 and L2 lengths, while the Crew Van – with its second row of seating – will only be available in 4.75-metre L2 guise.

The smaller L1 models will come with a nearside sliding side-access door, while the larger L2 versions will come with sliding rear access doors on both sides of the vehicle. In L2 Panel Van guise, the vehicle will offer 4.4 cubic metres of load space.

Customers will also get to choose between two trim levels: Dynamic and Sportive. The former is available in both Panel Van and Crew Van form, whereas the latter is solely offered on Panel Van vehicles.

As standard, the Dynamic versions come with DAB radio, Bluetooth and a USB connection, as well as steering wheel-mounted audio controls. It is also equipped with Vauxhall Connect, which alerts emergency and breakdown services in the event of an accident or breakdown, and you get rear parking sensors and a full-height steel bulkhead.

Opting for the Sportive model adds an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, not to mention body-colour door mirror caps and bumpers, plus full-diameter wheel trims. The range-topping models also come with the FlexCargo Pack, which includes a fold-flat centre seat backrest with a table and a load-through bulkhead for extra carrying capacity.

Prices for the new van start at £25,238 plus VAT once the government’s Plug-In Van Grant has been applied, while the most expensive L2 Dynamic Crew Van models come in at £28,218 plus VAT after the grant.

“With the Combo-e now sale alongside the Vivaro-e and Movano-e, Vauxhall customers now have even greater choice when it comes to finding an electric van that suits their needs,” said Vauxhall’s managing director, Paul Willcox. “The Combo-e is a fantastic addition to our e-LCV line-up, full of practical features and technology that we’re confident will make it the standout choice in the small van sector.”