The new, all-electric Citroen e-Berlingo van has gone on sale in the UK with prices starting at just under £25,000. The new zero-emission model will be offered with a choice of two different body lengths and two different body styles, with the most efficient versions managing 171 miles to a single charge.

Under the skin, the new model will get the same electric powertrain found in the Vauxhall Corsa-e, Citroen e-C4 and Peugeot e-Partner. That means there’s a 50 kWh battery linked to a 134 bhp electric motor, and in the case of the Berlingo, that means a range of up to 171 miles.

However, that will depend on which drive mode is engaged. Operators will have a choice of Normal, Eco and Power modes, with the Eco mode limiting power to preserve battery while the Power option unleashes the vehicle’s full potential. Normal mode offers a trade-off between the two, but no matter which mode you choose, the ‘B’ button on the centre console will engage regenerative braking to recover energy normally lost while decelerating, then feed it back to the battery.

All those features come as standard, but customers get to choose between the ‘medium’ (M) models that measure 4.4 metres in length, or the larger XL versions, which come in at 4.75 metres. All versions measure 1.9 metres in height, but the XL offers up to 4.4 cubic metres of load space, whereas the roomiest M version can only manage 3.9 cubic metres.

There’s also a choice of conventional Panel Van models or the two-row Crew Van, as well as a choice of trim levels. The basic asking price of £24,910 (after government grants and before VAT) buying you the Enterprise Pro model in M length and Panel Van guise, and that means you get 16-inch steel wheels, height-adjustable headlights and electrically folding door mirrors.

You also get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports. Rear parking sensors, a full-size spare wheel and cruise control round out the features.

The range-topping Driver Pro trim is only available with the M length and Panel Van body, but it comes with a £26,525 plus VAT starting price and some more luxurious features. The steel wheels are replaced with 16-inch alloys and you get a Look Pack with a body-coloured finish on the rear bumper, side rubbing strips and exterior door handles.

Inside, there’s a digital instrument cluster, satellite navigation and a rear-view camera, not to mention side and rear cameras designed to aid manoeuvring. Front and rear parking sensors only add to the kit list.