Do you like it better in white?

The Genesis GV60 debuted in August as an electric crossover with a polarising design in an eye-catching shade of yellow. Now, the company is offering a fresh look at the model in basic white. A colour change might make you feel differently about the model.

Genesis highlights the GV60's stacked headlights with a design it calls the Two Lines. "When you see the fast-moving Two Lines signature on the road passing by in silence, it can only be GV60," according to the company.

Gallery: Genesis GV60 Official Images

Genesis GV60 Official Images Side Corner
12 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/JJKqA/s6/genesis-gv60-official-images-side-corner.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/LeAQM/s6/genesis-gv60-official-images-rear.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/wewY6/s6/genesis-gv60-official-images-tail-side.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/nOMJl/s6/genesis-gv60-official-images.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/qAwny/s6/genesis-gv60-official-images-profile.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/eEN2W/s6/genesis-gv60-official-images-upper-side-body.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/QjQzO/s6/genesis-gv60-official-images-center-console.jpg

When viewing the GV60 along the side, the vehicle has a smooth, largely unbroken shape. There's a clamshell bonnet and flush-mounted door handles. The major things that break up the profile are the shark-fin radio antenna and spoiler on the hatchback.

Inside, Hyundai uses its Crystal Sphere rotating gearshift. When the vehicle is off, the element looks like a piece of trim but spins over for driving. The company touts this as a safety feature because a person can only select a gear after the element rolls over to the functional side.

"We created beauty where beauty didn’t exist in the beautiful Crystal Sphere with its laser engraving and user-configurable mood lighting. Safety and function wrapped up in emotional beauty," Genesis says about the GV60.

The latest from Genesis:

2022 genesis g80 sport video 2022 Genesis G80 Sport video review checks out 0-60 mph acceleration
genesis g70 gv70 uk pricing UK: Genesis prices up new G70 saloon and GV70 SUV

Genesis is not talking about the GV60's powertrain yet, but info from Korea Emissions and Noise Certification provides a good idea of what to expect. There are reportedly three powertrains on the way. The base model has 226 bhp (169 kilowatts). A mid-range, all-wheel-drive version makes 325 bhp (242 kW), and the top variant produces 436 bhp (325 kW). 

The GV60 shares the E-GMP platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. Those models are available with batteries ranging from 58.0 to 77.4 kilowatt-hours. This should provide a range of at least 300 miles.

Source: Genesis