New details about the upcoming Kia Niro redesign continue to accumulate as we near the model’s introduction. A new report from Autocar provides some details about what to expect from the updated crossover, including information about its powertrains and platform. The crossover is set to get a new look inside and out, though the underpinnings will be more familiar.

According to the report, the Niro will continue to ride on its current platform. There were rumours it could switch to the E-GMP architecture that underpins the company’s line of electric vehicles, though that no longer seems to be the case. The crossover will retain its hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric powertrains, likely including the 39- and 64-kilowatt-hour batteries. Kia is expected to make the powertrains more efficient, which could see their ranges increase by several miles.

Spy shots of the crossover have captured the car covered in camouflage, which is likely hiding a design that looks similar to what the company showed off on the Habaniro concept from 2019. It won’t be as outlandish, though the model is expected to look more SUV-like. The test vehicles and the concept share a similar silhouette. Kia is also giving the Niro’s interior a complete makeover, with big screens, sleek controls, and a tech-infused centre console. Expect it to have the latest bells and whistles when it arrives, including a suite of safety features.

The next-generation Kia Niro is expected to debut after Kia launches the EV6, which will go on sale in South Korea later this year. That means we might not see the US-spec Niro until sometime next year before it goes on sale for the 2022 model year. However, it could slip to 2023, depending on Kia’s timeline. We expect Kia to reveal the crossover in its home market first, which should allow us to learn the significant bits about the updated model.