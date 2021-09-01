Now that we've seen the Rimac Nevera achieve an incredible 1.5G, EV drag racing has just stepped up a notch. This is not to say it didn't just leap up in a huge way with the debut of the Tesla Model S Plaid, which is the quickest production car ever built.

DragTimes recently published multiple videos featuring the fascinating Nevera. And now it's following up with another Tesla Model S Plaid launch video. However, while the video shows off the Plaid's incredible instant torque and otherworldly acceleration, it's actually a video about a silly personal challenge, as well as ceramic coating. Huh?

When you've been making epic drag racing videos for years and years, it's important to change things up a bit here and there. Sure, there are folks that could watch drag races all day long, and there are some especially excited Tesla fans chomping at the bit for DragTimes' Model S Plaid coverage.

With that said, you can only race and launch the Plaid so many times before the video content will begin to all appear the same. Leave it to Brooks Weisblat from DragTimes to butter up his less interesting car coverage – not everyone is into "how-to" videos about ceramic coating their Tesla – with some unique launch footage, complete with a fun challenge. DragTimes writes:

"I test Cameron's catching kills while launching the Tesla Plaid Model S and show him how to ceramic coat his own car."

So, what's the challenge, and is it really that challenging?

In summary, Brooks puts a small metallic bottle on the Plaid's dash before launching the car. He doesn't give Cameron any indication of when he might stomp on the go pedal, though Cameron's job is to catch the bottle during the launch. Can he do it?

If, like many of us, you don't really care that much about vehicle launches and acceleration, watch the second part of the video to learn about ceramic coating your Tesla. If we spent over $100,000 on a car, we'd be looking for every possible way to protect it and keep it looking brand new.

As always, check out the video for more details.