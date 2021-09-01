It seems Genesis has something to tell the world. Exactly what isn't clear at this point, but if you're the type who gets easily frustrated trying to solve a mystery, don't worry. This mystery will be revealed today on September 1, so there's not much time to figure everything out.

Is there evidence to point us in a specific direction? The next-generation G90 saloon is the obvious choice; Genesis has a new one in the works and prototypes are now testing in public with just basic camo wrappings. That usually suggests a full reveal isn't far away, and while the current G90 carries the split-headlight look of other Genesis vehicles, the lenses are actually single units. This is significant with regards to the teaser, which promises "two lines" and "one vision for the future." A new G90 flagship sedan with actual split headlights would match the rest of the Genesis lineup, bringing the world into harmony.

Wouldn't Genesis offer a bit more pomp and circumstance ahead of such a new vehicle debut? Not necessarily – previous debuts from Genesis have sometimes come with little-to-no warning, though it does seem unlikely that something as significant as this wouldn't at least include a livestream event. Perhaps Genesis will offer a soft debut of the G90's exterior styling on September 1, with a full debut coming later?

Gallery: New Genesis G90 spy photos

16 Photos

Or, perhaps this teaser isn't related to the G90 at all. With the recent reveal of its electric GV60 crossover – the brand's first EV – we could be looking at an announcement for future electric plans. The two lines reference in the teaser could simply be a nod to Genesis' established design language as the company forges into an electric future, perhaps revealing a date for an all-electric Genesis lineup.

Another interesting theory sees the two lines as having dual meanings, one being the automaker's design language with the other representing electric and hydrogen fuel cell propulsion. It's no secret that Hyundai is keen on hydrogen, and in fact, the automaker is hosting a big hydrogen-themed online event on September 7 where future hydrogen plans will be discussed, among other things. Perhaps this September 1 announcement will connect Hyundai's hydrogen ambitions to its luxury brand.

In any case, the clock is ticking and we'll certainly bring you the news as soon as it breaks. In the meantime, have any interesting theories of your own to share?