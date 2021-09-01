The Subaru Solterra will be the brand's first EV. The electric crossover makes an appearance in some very revealing teaser images. One of them offers an unobstructed view of the vehicle's profile after playing with the picture in Photoshop.

The Solterra rides on the e-Subaru Global Platform. Subaru confirms there's all-wheel drive, which points to a two-motor powertrain. Battery and range details aren't yet available.

Gallery: Subaru Solterra

8 Photos

While we knew the Solterra was sharing parts with the Toyota BZ4X electric crossover, these shots revealed the distinct design similarities. The two vehicles are almost identical. The only obvious change is that the front wing/fender flares have a matte finish, rather than glossy on the BZ4X. The Subie's roof is the same colour as the rest of the body, rather than being black.

The teaser images also include a look inside the Solterra. Even with the slightly dark lighting, it's clear that there are major similarities to the BZ4X. Both share a digital instrument cluster that sits high and far away from the steering wheel. There's a large infotainment screen. The centre console has a big touchpad.

Judging by these photos, we wonder what, if anything, Subaru is going to do to differentiate the Solterra from the BZ4X. Simply selling a badge-engineered version of the Toyota doesn't seem like a good way to guarantee sales success.

The 2023 Solterra will go on sale in 2022. Subaru says the model's name comes from combining the Latin words "sol" and "terra," which mean "sun" and "earth," respectively. If you're interested in following the Subie EV, then you can sign up for updates at the company's teaser site for the model.

Meanwhile, the production version of the BZ4X will debut later in 2021. Sales will start in 2022. The company hasn't released powertrain, battery, or range details about it yet.