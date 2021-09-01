Ford has released more details about the E-Transit as the electric van approaches its European debut at the CV Show 2021 in Birmingham UK (September 7–9).

Arriving in the first half of 2022 in Europe, the E-Transit will be priced from £42,000 in the UK, excluding VAT. While Ford does not provide more details, that’s likely the price before incentives. Order books will open in October in Britain, with the first deliveries expected in spring across the continent.

The electric van promises “class-leading battery size, range, motor power and unique exportable power feature,” along with comprehensive support for charging and a comprehensive standard equipment.

Powered by a 68 kWh (usable capacity) battery, the E-Transit will deliver a “best-in-class targeted driving range of up to 317 km WLTP,” the equivalent of 197 miles. Charging the battery from 15 per cent to 80 per cent takes 34 minutes using a 115 kW DC fast charger, while an overnight full charge from a standard 230-volt AC supply takes just over 8 hours.

Ford will offer a choice of two electric motors with maximum outputs of 135 kW (181 bhp/184 PS) or 198 kW (265 bhp/269 PS) and a peak torque of 430 Nm (317 lb-ft).

There will be 25 variants for customers to choose from, including van, double-cab-in-van, and chassis cab body styles, with multiple lengths and roof heights and GVMs from 3.5 to 4.25 tonnes (7,716–9,370 lbs). The van will offer payloads of up to 1,758 kg (3,875 lbs).

Buyers will be able to opt for the unique ProPower Onboard feature, which delivers up to 2.3 kW from standard plug sockets in the cab and load area, to power tools, lights, laptops, and conversions such as refrigeration units.

As for the charging experience, Ford Pro charging specialists will guide customers through vehicle choice and the implementation of charging infrastructure, whether that's depot, home or public charging.

The E-Transit will be offered in two series in Europe, Base and Trend, both offering more standard features than the equivalent diesel model. For example, the E-Transit Base is equipped with Electronic Air Temperature Control, SYNC 4 with 12-inch touchscreen display, Keyless Start, Heated Seats, Quickclear Windscreen, and Heated Power Mirrors.

In addition, the electric van stays connected at all times thanks to the FordPass Connect modem, a lifetime subscription to FordPass Pro or Ford Telematics Essentials, access to the FordPass charging network for a year, and a one-year subscription to Ford Telematics for fleet customers.

The E-Transit Trend adds stuff like Ford Connected Navigation System, Cruise Control, Pre‑Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Lane-Keeping Aid, and front and rear parking distance sensors.

Finally, Ford estimates the E-Transit will bring 40 per cent lower service maintenance and repair costs compared to equivalent diesel-powered models—in addition to “significant fuel cost savings.”