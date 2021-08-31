Honda's Formula 1 stint may have started in the 1960s, but its glory days commenced in the 1980s. After a 15-year hiatus, Honda returned to the motorsport in 1983, marking its beginnings as an F1 engine supplier. This led to Honda's first Constructor's Championship as an engine supplier in 1986.

That said, Honda Vintage Culture, a collaboration between Honda and Vintage Culture, is back with a new 1980s Honda Formula 1-inspired collection featuring period colours and graphics merged with modern fabrics and design elements. This follows Vintage Culture's 1960s Honda motorsport apparel from three years ago.

Gallery: Honda Vintage Culture 1980s Formula 1 Apparel Collection

37 Photos

The Honda F1 line features hats, tees, sweatshirts, sweaters, jackets, and polos. The gallery above shows shirts, polos, and hoodies wearing Honda's racing uniform colour during the era, combining vintage appeal together with modern apparel design. Vintage Culture said that every apparel item in the 1980s F1 collection has a "bespoke, cut-and-sew construction with exquisite detailing and adorned with one or both of the official Honda F1 Grand Prix racing team logos representing that time period."

"We’re building on the success of our 1960s Honda F1 collection and are excited to introduce a 1980s-inspired collection for fans of racing and of the Honda brand," said Patrick Calello, founder of Vintage Culture.

Vintage Culture is the brainchild of enthusiast, designer, and marketing professional Patrick Calello. Vintage Culture products are official licensed products of American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

That said, you can buy these Vintage Culture items in participating Honda auto dealerships and enthusiast shops. It's also available via the Vintage Culture website, subject to limited availability.

As of this writing, the 1983 Honda F1 Team Hoodie is sold out – the Team Polo and Team Henley Tee are still available, selling for $50 and $36 apiece, respectively. The sticker, on the other hand, is priced at $12.