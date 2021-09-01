Land Rover has announced a new, £124,000, top-of-the-range version of its popular Range Rover Sport. Dubbed the Ultimate edition, the newcomer is based on the high-performance SVR model, but it adds what Land Rover calls “exclusive colour combinations and detailing”.

Chief among these additions is the new solid glass flake paint job, with highly reflective fine glass particles in the solid base coat to give “an intense, star-like sparkle”. Customers can choose between the Maya Blue Gloss and Marl Grey Gloss paints that use this technology and are exclusive to the Ultimate edition, or they can go for Ligurian Black Satin. All three colour schemes are paired with a Narvik Black roof.

Other external details include the black knurled Range Rover lettering with Fuji White edging on the bonnet and tailgate. Fuji White is also used on the strakes down the flanks of the car, which erupt from a black vent behind the front wheel.

Then there is the body-coloured carbon-fibre vented bonnet, the 22-inch split-spoke forged alloy wheels and the black brake callipers. Narvik Black not only appears on the roof, but also on the door mirror caps, front grilles and front grille surrounds, as well as the tailgate finishers.

Inside, the SVR Ultimate edition features specially commissioned chrome-finished SV Bespoke B-pillar badges, black anodised metal gearshift paddles and Ultimate edition illuminated tread plates. Land Rover recommends teaming these features with the Ebony and Cirrus interior, which incorporates SVR-embossed lightweight sports seats in Windsor leather and contrasting suedecloth.

Like other versions of the SVR, the Ultimate edition comes with a 5-litre supercharged V8 engine that produces 567 bhp and sends it to all four wheels. The sprint from 0-62 mph takes 4.5 seconds and flat out, the car will travel at 176 mph. Prices are similarly astronomical, though, with the Ultimate edition starting at £123,900.

“Range Rover Sport SVR redefined Land Rover high-performance capability when it was introduced in 2014,” said Mark Turner, the commercial director for Land Rover SV Bespoke. “We’ve sold more than 20,000 examples to date and demand for the SVR’s characterful mix of power, luxury and thrilling dynamics continues to grow every year. The SV Bespoke personalisation features of this Ultimate edition elevate its appeal even further.”

Meanwhile Hannah Custance, the design manager for SV colour and materials at Land Rover, said the car epitomised the brand’s “innovative approach to personalisation.

“Our SV Bespoke design team is always pushing the boundaries to create stunning vehicle colours with enhanced individuality,” she said. “This is the first SV Bespoke edition we’ve offered with beautifully textured and reflective glass flake paint finishes, which puts the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition at the forefront of our innovative approach to personalisation.”