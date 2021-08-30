The revived Lamborghini Countach is among the hottest new cars to debut this year, and the fact that it is already sold out clearly shows that it is also a business success for the Italian automaker. Not everyone likes everything about the supercar, though - we saw a designer adding a few retrotastic touches, and it is time to see and hear what Frank Stephenson thinks about the resurrected Countach.

For those of you unfamiliar with the name, Frank Stephenson is an American automotive designer responsible for the design of several great vehicles in the last three decades. These include the Ford Escort RS Cosworth, original BMW X5, Maserati MC12, Fiat Punto and Bravo, and McLaren 720S. Since leaving McLaren in 2017, he has been working on different cross-industry design projects, products, and design solutions, and is also running a successful YouTube channel.

Gallery: Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

56 Photos

In his latest video, Stephenson takes a look at the Countach - “a very, very, very significant car in the automotive design, especially in supercar design.” The main question Stephenson wants to find an answer to is whether the modern reinterpretation of the Countach is just a trick to gather the attention of the wealthy Lambo fans or it's an honourable homage to one of the greatest supercars of all time.

Starting from the front three-quarter view, Stephenson says he sees “immediately that I’m looking at a modern version, an up-to-date version, of the Countach.” However, it “doesn’t stretch enough to the future to be a newer version of the Lamborghini Countach.” Being based on the Aventador obviously means there are some design restrictions and that’s one of the biggest problems with the supercar, according to the famous designer.

To put it simply, Stephenson believes that if you are going to pay more than £2 million for a car, you deserve to get something that’s built from the ground up. He shares more positive and negative thoughts about the revived Countach in the 19-minute video, so make sure to check it out at the top of this page.