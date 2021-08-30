South Korean luxury brand Genesis has announced its new C-Class-rivalling G70 saloon will cost just under £34,000. At the same time, the Hyundai-owned manufacturer has also announced its new GV70 mid-size SUV will arrive on these shores with prices starting at £39,450.

Hot on the heels of their big sisters – the G80 saloon and the GV80 SUV – the newcomers will go on sale in the UK in September. They’re part of a product offensive that will also see the G70 spawn a striking new Shooting Brake model, set to rival the Volvo V60 and Audi A4 Avant.

Both models will be offered in a choice of three trim levels, while customers will also get to choose between two different engines. In the case of the G70 saloon, that means you get a 2-litre petrol engine as standard, sending its power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Gallery: 2022 Genesis G70

8 Photos

If you’d rather, you can choose a 2.2-litre diesel engine instead, which also comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. However, making that choice will increase the price significantly. Whereas the entry-level 2.0-litre petrol G70 costs £33,850, the equivalent diesel comes in at £35,860.

G70 buyers will also get the chance to move up the trim ladder, opting for the entry-level Premium Line, the mid-range Luxury Line or the top-end Sport Line. All three versions are available with both engines, although the prices vary noticeably. The Luxury Line starts at £38,510, while the Sport Line comes in at £40,030.

If you’d rather have the high-riding GV70, you also get to choose from the same three trim levels – Premium Line, Luxury Line and Sport Line – but the prices are slightly higher. The cheapest Premium Line variant comes in at £39,450, whereas the cheapest Luxury Line car will cost £42,820 and the cheapest Sport Line will set you back £41,800.

The engine range is slightly different, though, with the G70’s 2.2-litre diesel joined by the 2.5-litre petrol from the larger G80. Both come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive, but the diesel is the cheaper of the two. In every trim level, the petrol costs £1,550 more than the diesel counterpart.

“The G70 saloon and GV70 SUV are two luxury performance vehicles representing a decade’s worth of development that will significantly strengthen our offering for customers,” said Dominique Boesch, the managing director of Genesis Motor Europe. “Both making their debuts, the models offer a unique blend of luxury interior and eye-catching sporty exterior design, while also guaranteeing refined performance, advanced technology, best-in-class safety and an unmatched service offering which provides complete peace of mind.”