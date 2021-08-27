When the latest 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 came out, it was launched with a bang. Replacing the 911 GT3 RS of the 991.2 generation, the GT3 now stands as the most hardcore 911 your money can buy – at least until Porsche releases the 992 version of the GT3 RS.

That said, is the latest 911 GT3 necessarily quicker than the outgoing GT3 RS? On paper, the 911 GT3 RS has everything going for it, even with just a marginal advantage, pointing us to the almost identical mechanicals between the two.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 911 GT3: First Drive

81 Photos

Both cars are powered by a normally-aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine, sending power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The 'old' GT3 RS is more powerful, though, making 513 bhp (382 kilowatts) and 347 pound-feet (470 Newton-metres) of torque. The new GT3 only makes 503 bhp (375 kW) and the same amount of pull.

In terms of weight, the new 911 GT3 is also a bit heavier than the GT3 RS – and when we say a bit, we mean their difference is only 5 kilograms (11 pounds).

Then again, 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometres per hour) time for both differ slightly as well, with the 911 GT3 RS rated to do it in 3.2 seconds. The GT3 is slower by only 0.2 seconds.

With all the numbers laid down here, it seems like there's one way to settle the dispute between the two – a drag race. And of course, what other YouTube channel does straight-line races most frequently than carwow.

Watch the drag race video atop this page to find out which won, including a rolling start matchup and brake test.