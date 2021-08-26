The latest spy shots and video of the next-gen Genesis G90 provide a pretty good idea of what the big, luxury saloon looks like. Kolesa now digitally strips away the camouflage wrap to provide a better idea of how the model should look when it debuts.

The new G90 certainly looks similar to the current one. It retains the brand's trademark, shield-shaped grille, but the lower fascia is a more significant part of the design. There are also updated LED headlights with a horizontal strip separating them. A large clamshell bonnet is a prominent part of the design.

Gallery: Genesis G90 Renderings

2 Photos

The new G90 has a similar profile as the current one. The biggest change is neat the back where there's a sharper angle for the C-pillar that makes the roofline appear sleeker.

The tail of the G90 adopts two, full-width taillights with bodywork separating them in a style that's similar to the headlights. Here and in the spy shots, it appears that the sculpted upward kink on the rear deck is a little more prominent than on the current model.

Under the bonnet, the new G90 reportedly loses its existing 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8. Instead, the saloon allegedly gets a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 making produces 375 bhp (280 kilowatts) and 391 pound-feet (530 Newton-metres) of torque, like in the GV80.

Later, there will reportedly be an electric version going by the moniker eG90. There aren't any specifics available about the EV yet.

We don't have a good look at the cabin yet. Judging by the brand's other products, you can expect a cabin that puts an emphasis on luxury and comfort over sportiness. There will be all the tech amenities and safety features that buyers in this premium segment expect.

The reveal of the new G90 should happen this year.