DragTimes checks acceleration at 20% state of charge.
After a few months on the market, we already know that the Tesla Model S Plaid is an ultra quick electric car that achieves quarter-mile times below 9.3 seconds.
It appears that the car is able to sustain its performances through multiple runs, without overheating, but how about the acceleration at a very low battery State of Charge (SOC)?
In the most recent test, DragTimes reveals acceleration numbers (measured using Dragy) at 20% SOC so we can compare them with the best results, recorded a month ago, when the car was first tested (fully charged).
Results at 20% SOC (vs best results noted in July, fully charged)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 2.33 seconds [+15.9%] (vs 2.01 seconds)
- 0-130 mph (209 km/h) - 8.87 seconds [+26.9%] (vs 6.99 seconds)
- 60-130 mph - 6.54 seconds [+40.6%] (vs 4.65 seconds)
- 1/8 mile - 6.36 seconds at 110.61 mph [+5.8%] (vs 6.01 seconds at 120.22 mph)
- 1/4 mile - 9.94 seconds at 136.40 mph [+7.9%] (vs 9.248 seconds at 151.83 mph)
As we can see, there is a noticeable difference, but the 1/4 mile time is still below 10 seconds, which - according to DragTimes - is enough to take down most supercars.
An interesting note is that the Plaid losses about 2% of SOC per 1/4 mile on a track, which means dozens of runs until its 1/4 mile results will decrease by several percent.
The percentage difference to the best results reveals also that difference is bigger at higher speeds.
Tesla Model S Plaid specs:
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed according to Tesla
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
DragTimes' run: 9.248 seconds at 151.83 mph
record time of 9.081 seconds at 154.10 mph trap speed with removed interior pieces - July 24, 2021 at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)