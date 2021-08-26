The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 recently has been tested by the KNCAP (Korea New Car Assessment Program) in South Korea, receiving an overall score of 92.1 points out of 100 possible.

That's a very high result - Level 1 (an equivalent to 5 stars).

The first E-GMP based model noted especially high scores in crash tests and accident prevention tests, although in the case of pedestrian safety, there is still room for improvement.

Crash safety - 5 stars (98.8% score)

Pedestrian safety - 4 stars (68.2% score)

Accident prevention safety - 5 stars (95.9% score)

These excellent results are not a surprise by any means, as it's a modern vehicle based on an all-new platform. The size and weight also also play a role.

The crash tests included:

a frontal impact test - the car impacts a rigid, full width barrier at 56 km/h (35 mph)

a frontal impact test - the car impacts a rigid, 40% width barrier at 64 km/h (40 mph)

a side impact test - a 1,400-kg mobile, deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph)

pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (20 mph)

It's great to see that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 can add high levels of safety to the list of its advantages, on top of its strong EV specs. We assume that 5-star results in Europe and in the US are just a matter of time.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is currently entering the European market, while the US launch (and long-awaited price announcement) is coming later this year. More info about the specs can be found here.