The results are outstanding, although pedestrian safety could be better.
The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 recently has been tested by the KNCAP (Korea New Car Assessment Program) in South Korea, receiving an overall score of 92.1 points out of 100 possible.
That's a very high result - Level 1 (an equivalent to 5 stars).
The first E-GMP based model noted especially high scores in crash tests and accident prevention tests, although in the case of pedestrian safety, there is still room for improvement.
- Crash safety - 5 stars (98.8% score)
- Pedestrian safety - 4 stars (68.2% score)
- Accident prevention safety - 5 stars (95.9% score)
These excellent results are not a surprise by any means, as it's a modern vehicle based on an all-new platform. The size and weight also also play a role.
The crash tests included:
- a frontal impact test - the car impacts a rigid, full width barrier at 56 km/h (35 mph)
- a frontal impact test - the car impacts a rigid, 40% width barrier at 64 km/h (40 mph)
- a side impact test - a 1,400-kg mobile, deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph)
- pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (20 mph)
It's great to see that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 can add high levels of safety to the list of its advantages, on top of its strong EV specs. We assume that 5-star results in Europe and in the US are just a matter of time.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is currently entering the European market, while the US launch (and long-awaited price announcement) is coming later this year. More info about the specs can be found here.
Source: KNCAP via InsideEVs forum