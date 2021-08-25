Truth be told, we're fans of Novitec. The German tuning company has proven to tastefully create aftermarket versions of exotic supercars, without botching up their original designs. We've seen the company tune a Ferrari SF90 and a Lamborghini Huracan via its low-key routine before, and if there's a tuning company that stands by the adage 'less is more,' it would be Novitec.

But what about Rolls-Royce vehicles? Apparently, the company has a division for that, and it's called Spofec. The tuning deities at Spofec are dedicated to amping up cars with a Spirit of Ecstacy on the bonnet, which practically gives the tuning firm its name.

Gallery: Spofec Rolls-Royce Ghost (2021)

15 Photos

Spofec's newest creation is the latest iteration of the Rolls-Royce Ghost. In the same vein as its parent Novitec, Spofec gives the Ghost an understated bodywork made out of carbon fibre. The alterations are found on the larger front air intake, front wings/fenders, rocker panels, and rear spoiler lip.

The tuned Ghost also gets a new set of 22-inch shoes, courtesy of Vossen, carrying a Spofec SP2 design with nine pairs of twin spokes, finished in chrome in the provided press images. Partnered with the wheels is a CAN-Tronic suspension module that's calibrated to work with the new set of wheels. The module also lowers the vehicle by 40 millimetres (1.57 inches) at speeds of up to 87 miles per hour (140 kilometres per hour).

With new mapping for injection and ignition, as well as increased boost pressure, Spofec increased the output of the twin-turbo 6.57-litre V12 engine to 685 bhp (504 kilowatts) and a whopping 707 pound-feet (958 Newton-metres) of torque. The powertrain is paired to a Spofec-designed stainless sport exhaust with actively controlled exhaust flaps.

Spofec didn't specify the price of this Rolls-Royce Ghost tuning. But knowing the market of this brand, does it need to?