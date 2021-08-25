The Mk8 Volkswagen Golf R is a powerful hatchback. We've seen enough races and other challengers trying to steal its thunder to know that, even challenging its old self to prove its worth.

This time around, the latest hot hatch from the Volkswagen Group is getting challenged by an unlikely competitor, also under the same company. We're talking about the Audi SQ7 – a luxury SUV that's bigger and much more powerful than the compact hatchback. Between the two, the only thing that's common is that both cars run on all fours and that they both came in blue attire for the drag race video.

Can the Golf R stand its ground? Before you watch the video, let's run down the numbers to see how massive the gap is between the two.

The Golf R, of course, is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that makes 320 bhp (239 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-metres) of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via a 7-speed DSG to the VW-speak for dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Audi SQ7, on the other hand, has double the engine displacement – a 4.0-litre V8 mill resides in the bonnet that spews out 507 bhp (378 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque, connected to a standard 8-speed torque converter gearbox.

The Audi SQ7 is obviously more powerful but we'd be remiss not to say that the VW is lighter than the SQ7 by a substantial margin. Of note, the Golf R tips the scales at 1,550 kilograms (3,417 pounds), while the Audi weighs around 50 percent more at 2,250 kg (4,920 lbs).

Can the Audi's weight disadvantage nullify its power headstart against the Golf R? The video atop this page should show you the results, along with a rolling start drag race and brake test.