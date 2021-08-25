When Triumph first unveiled the Trident 660, it was met with thunderous applause and excitement. Here was a beautiful, accessible, affordable naked middleweight from Hinckley—what wasn’t to love? Sure, it wasn’t going to light your hair on fire with insane speed, but that’s not what it was built for in the first place. You have to judge a thing on its own merits, and the Trident 660 stacks up quite nicely in that regard.

Naturally, Triumph has quietly been working on other uses for that 660cc triple. On 24 August 2021, the folks at Hinckley unveiled their first testing phase photos of the upcoming Triumph Tiger Sport 660. It’s under camouflage, of course, but you can still get a glimpse of the general direction in which they appear to be taking this bike.

For starters, that camouflage itself is honestly pretty cool to look at, and would probably make a great graphics scheme that people would pay money for if Triumph was to make it available as an option. Not content to simply use normal camo like everyone else, Triumph instead took black and white versions of its triangular T logo and threw them together to create a repeating pattern with no negative space. It looks more like wrapping paper than camo, and maybe that’s the point.

Underneath the camo, there’s a slightly taller-looking naked bike, in keeping with its Tiger identity. The alloy wheels, lack of a skid plate, and seemingly somewhat low ground clearance all indicate a more road-biased Tiger middleweight on display. It’s likely that Triumph will offer at least one skid plate option as an available accessory. It also seems reasonable to expect that the OEM will offer a more off-road-focused variant somewhere down the road. Could it be called the Tiger Cub? We don’t know, but we can certainly hope.

We also see a Showa fork and Nissin brakes all around, as well as a frame and rear subframe that appear to be one piece. The panniers appear to have a very nice and tidy mounting system, which doesn’t leave a bunch of unsightly bracketry mucking up the lines if you want to remove them and ride with no baggage.

Triumph has only released photos at this time, with no further detailed information about any aspects of this upcoming model. Specs, pricing, and availability will come in the future, and we’ll be sure to share them once they do.