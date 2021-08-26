A £3.6 million road maintenance base is being constructed near Hull, East Yorkshire, to help keep the county’s roads clear in winter. National Highways, which was formerly known as Highways England and looks after the nation’s motorways and major routes, says the base will keep roads “open and safe”.

National Highways is building the new base at Green Park Business Park, just off the M62 at junction 38 near Newport. The site is around 14 miles west of Kingston-upon-Hull, and will be capable of holding 3,500 tonnes of three gritters.

The three gritters using the new site will be responsible for salting more than 70 miles of the M62 motorway and the A63 between Hull Docks and Ferrybridge, south-east of Leeds.

The compound will also be home to a workshop for vehicles, an office and storage for snow ploughs and other equipment. There will also be parking for 21 cars and 10 bicycles, while provisions will be made for electric car charging.

The site will also be used as an equipment store and a year-round base for maintenance activities including roadworks, grass cutting and litter picking. At present, these operations are run from a leased depot at South Cave, just down the road, but the new compound is part of a drive to bring sites into National Highways ownership “to ensure value for money”.

Work is already underway and is expected to finish in May 2022, with infrastructure firm Kier tasked with building the site. National Highways says the work “is not due to impact traffic” on the M62 or local roads.

“This new building will house vehicles, salt and other maintenance products to allow National Highways to effectively maintain local roads and support road users in east Yorkshire,” said Alan Smith, the operations director for Kier Places. “Over the duration of this project, we will be utilising modern methods of construction and we are proud to be working with a number of local and skilled supply chain partners to help us deliver this important new infrastructure.”

Meanwhile Simon Boyle, National Highways’ regional director for Yorkshire and the north-east of England, said the new site would help to keep road users safe in winter, as well as being more cost-effective than the South Cave location.

“We are delighted to be starting work on this new facility that will help keep road users safe in the grip of winter,” he said. “Just as South Cave does now, the Green Park location will give us good access to the M62 and A63 meaning we can respond to conditions quickly and efficiently, salting these key strategic routes at optimum times. South Cave has served us well but having a new site under National Highways ownership means it is more cost effective to our business and therefore to the taxpayer.”