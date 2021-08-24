The Honda NSX (aka Acura NSX in North American) might not be as dead as it seems. The second-generation model is definitely nearing retirement with the Type S model as a farewell, but Acura Vice President and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda is heavily suggesting that this isn't the end of the NSX.

"If you notice, we make an NSX when there's something we want to say. The first-gen was gas. Second-gen was a hybrid. There's gonna be another one," Ikeda told The Drive. He refused to confirm the model being a full EV but apparently smiled when asked about that.

Ikeda admitted that the second-gen NSX was not a financial success. The model did other things for the company, though. Developing it let the automaker get a better grasp of creating a fun-to-drive electric vehicle, he indicated.

Ikeda didn't offer any other details about what to expect from the third-gen NSX. The timing for its arrival is also a mystery but seems like a premiere could be many years away.

It took Honda 16 years to revive the NSX after phasing out the supercar in 2005 and the new one reaching the market in 2016. With this in mind, you shouldn't hold your breath for news coming out about the third-gen example.

Honda seemed poised to revive the NSX with the Advanced Sports Car Concept (shown in the gallery and the lead image) that debuted in 2007. There were rumours of developing it into a production vehicle for several years, but the model never saw production. The Honda HSV-010 GT race car for the Super GT series in Japan was a hint of what the world could have had.

Acura doesn't have an electric vehicle in its current lineup. The only one we know that is on the way is the Acura version of the Honda Prologue. The more luxurious version doesn't arrive until late 2024, though. Both vehicles will ride on General Motors' Ultium platform and will use GM's batteries.