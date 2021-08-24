Dodge literally shocked the automotive industry in July by announcing its plans to launch an all-electric muscle car in 2024. Little is known about that model so far, but from the first official teaser, it seems that it will use an all-wheel-drive electric drivetrain. After watching the video at the top of this page, we are now confident that’s exactly what Dodge needs right now to retain its position on the drag racing scene.

The video courtesy of the DragTimes channel on YouTube shows us a Dodge Demon going against a Tesla Model S Plaid in a direct drag race. After a quick introduction, the clip takes us to the drag strip where the two contenders line up for a series of three races. We hate to spoil the results in these drag races but this time there’s basically zero competition between the two.

In the first run, the Tesla makes a very bad launch but manages to catch the combustion-powered muscle car right before the end of the race. In the next two runs, the Model S Plaid takes even more comfortable wins and, as one of the commenters under the video puts it, “you know you are wrecked when you can see the other guy’s time when you are still accelerating.”

The Demon may be built especially for the drag strip but even on paper, the Tesla is the obvious winner here. With more than 1,000 bhp (746 kilowatts) and instant torque delivery, it has a clear advantage over the Demon with its supercharged V8 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic.

Dodge will announce its electrification plans in the fourth quarter of the year and perhaps it won’t take long until we see the Dodge battery-powered muscle car beat a Model S on the drag strip. Until then, enjoy the sound of the V8 Demon and the outlandish performance of the electric saloon in the video here.