The new all-wheel-drive version of Skoda’s Enyaq iV electric SUV has arrived in the UK line-up with prices from £46,610. With not one but two electric motors on board, the newcomer lays claim to being the most powerful Enyaq to date, as well as the most capable in slippery conditions.

Whereas the standard Enyaq iV comes with a motor that drives the rear wheels alone, the 80x SportLine model adds a second motor to drive the front wheels. Together, the two provide 262 bhp, which is enough to get the big family SUV from 0-62 mph in 6.9 seconds.

Like the rear-drive ‘80’ model, the 80x has an 82 kWh battery pack, which allows the 80x SportLine to travel 303 miles on a single charge. That makes the range around 10 percent lower than that of the standard 80 model, which achieves up to 333 miles on a full charge but has just 201 bhp.

The 80x powertrain is solely available in conjunction with the SportLine trim level, which gives the Enyaq a motorsport-inspired edge. That means you get a sports chassis set-up with the front lowered by 15 mm while the rear suspension is lowered by 10 mm. You also get a choice of driving modes and, if you’re prepared to pay extra, you can have Dynamic Chassis Control that will set the car up according to the driver’s preferences.

As standard, the Enyaq SportLine also comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, sporty bumpers and black exterior trim. Inside, the dark theme continues with black upholstery and roof lining, as well as carbon-effect interior trims.

The driver and front-seat passenger perch on heated sports seats with part-leather, part-Alcantara upholstery, while a three-spoke multifunction leather sports steering wheel comes as standard. Also thrown in is a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, and you get a digital instrument cluster with a configurable display.

And that isn’t the only technology on board. Keyless entry and start, wireless phone charging and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems are all included. You even get clever full LED Matrix headlights that will dip the main beam in the direction of oncoming traffic, preventing dazzle while still allowing the driver to benefit from the full reach of the lights. And it doesn’t just detect other cars – pedestrians and other objects will also trigger the system.

The new Skoda Enyaq iV 80x SportLine is available to order now with prices starting at £46,610.