Is your normal G-Class not cutting it anymore? Do you desire an SUV with the same height as a skyscraper and the off-road capabilities of a main battle tank? Well, break out your chequebooks because the new 2022 Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Squared was spotted testing in California. With a debut set for later this year, expect to see the all-new 2022 Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Squared at an OPEC meeting very soon.

The Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Squared is a fun and exciting vehicle. Much like hypercars are unnecessary for normal road use, the Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Squared occupies this unique space of excess capabilities. The normal G-Class is one of the most capable luxury vehicles on earth that can handle the toughest terrain around the globe while keeping occupants comfortable in its leather-clad interior. The Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Squared takes the familiar G-Class formula and takes it to another level.

If the normal G-Class is a BMW 320i then the Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Squared is the M3 Competition CSL. This top-of-the-line G-Class adds some critical features to make it the most capable SUV on the planet. The most critical upgrade is portal axels that give the Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Squared ridiculous ground clearance since the axles can be raised. The previous generation Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Squared had 17.0-inches of ground clearance which was 10.0-inches more than a stock G-Class.

The spied Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Squared also sports larger and more aggressive wheel arch flares used to cover up the larger wheel and tyre setup. There’s also a roof-mounted trim piece that seems like it could be a lightbar or something similar. The roof rack includes a ladder to help with cargo access and possibly rooftop tent use as well. We look forward to seeing the reveal of this impressive SUV very soon.