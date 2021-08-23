Redemption after years of heartbreak.

The #7 Toyota of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez found redemption after years of heartbreak by finally winning the first Le Mans 24 Hours of the Hypercar era, while Ferrari beat Corvette in GTE Pro.

Conway started the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid from the front at a wet start after Kobayashi had put the car on pole.

The Briton got away cleanly, while the #8 sister car of Sebastien Buemi was tagged by the #708 Glickenhaus 007 LMH of Oliver Pla.

In the #36 Alpine A480-Gibson, a grandfathered LMP1 car that ran last year as the Rebellion R-13, Nicolas Lapierre briefly took second but then lost it at Indianapolis, gifting Conway's Toyota a handsome lead.

While the #8 car carved its way back up the field, the leading #7 Toyota enjoyed a trouble-free run and survived a chaotic night, which was marred by several accidents, particularly in LMP2.

Toyota restored a commanding 1-2 lead before one-third distance, with the #8 car getting back in contention for the win.

But problems with fuel pickup began hampering the #8 car, restricting it to shorter stint lengths, while Buemi also lost a minute trying to reset the car on the side of the road.

The leading #7 car also suffered similar fuel issues, but Toyota managed to find a workaround and get both cars to the finish in a nervy final four hours.

An emotional Kobayashi took the chequered flag for the #7 crew, which finally found redemption after years of near misses at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

In 2017, Kobayashi and Conway - then partnered by Stephane Sarrazin - held a comfortable lead when they famously suffered a burnt-out clutch on pitlane, after Kobayashi mistook a thumbs up from LMP2 driver Vincent Capillaire for a marshal's go-signal.

When Toyota finally started winning in 2018, the first of now four consecutive Le Mans wins, it was the #8 car that took a hattrick of wins while Kobayashi, Conway and Lopez were left wondering if it was ever going to be their day.

That day, on the debut of the ACO's new Hypercar regulations, has now come, Kobayashi getting the honour to take the car to the chequered flag.

Buemi, Nakajima and Hartley completed another Toyota 1-2, Nakajima being held in the pits to orchestrate a photo finish.

Lapierre crossed the line four laps behind the winners to give Alpine a first overall podium finish at La Sarthe alongside Andre Negrao and Matthieu Vaxiviere, the first French team to finish on the overall podium since Peugeot in 2011.

After early drama, American boutique manufacturer Glickenhaus Racing had a low-key Le Mans debut in which it never threatened its fellow Hypercar rivals, but both of its cars made it to the finish in fourth and fifth, the #708 and #709 cars respectively four and seven laps behind.

#31 WRT holds on to LMP2 win amid late drama

#31 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 at 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021

In LMP2 the Belgian WRT outfit looked set to take a shock 1-2 win on its Le Mans debut, but last-lap heartbreak for its #41 entry left the sister #31 Oreca 07-Gibson alone to take the victory in a dramatic finale.

On Sunday morning WRT, which expanded to WEC's LMP2 class after a decade of success in GT3 racing, emerged from the darkness in a comfortable 1-2 lead after an eventful night for many of its competitors.

At that time the #31 car of Robin Frijns, Charles Milesi and Ferdinand Habsburg enjoyed a 45s lead on the #41 sister car of Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye and Louis Deletraz, but in the afternoon the #41 crew closed the gap and took over the lead with less than two hours to go.

But on the final lap of the race Ye sensationally ground to a halt in the leading #41 car, reportedly suffering a complete loss of power.

That handed the win to Frijns, Milesi and Habsburg, but only after holding off JOTA's resurgent #28 car of Stoffel Vandoorne, Tom Blomqvist and Sean Gelael who came back to finish under a second behind.

The #65 Panis Racing Oreca of Will Stevens, Julien Canal and James Allen ended up on the podium ahead of the #23 United Autosports car. It had completed fewer laps than the stricken #41 machine, but because the WRT car didn't cross the finish line it will be classified as a DNF.

While WRT fully earned its maiden win despite its late scare, it also benefitted from a plethora of issues and incidents that befell its competitors.

Some of the pre-race favourites faltered as early as Saturday afternoon, Anthony Davidson going off at Turn 1 from the lead in the #38 JOTA Oreca after teammate Antonio Felix da Costa had been the star of the opening hours.

G-Drive Racing's challenge fell apart after Franco Colapinto got caught out by a slow zone on the way to Porsche Curves, clattering his #26 Aurus-badged car into the #1 Richard Mille entry of Sophia Floersch. While the car eventually returned, its #25 sister car dropped out after a hard crash by Rui Andrade at the Dunlop chicane.

United Autosports' race also started unravelling on Saturday night when aboard the #32 car Manuel Maldonado lost control in the first corner and rammed teammate Paul di Resta in the #23 entry.

United's third #22 car ran well up front until it disappeared into the garage for an alternator issue, just past the halfway mark.

Among the other contenders, IDEC Sport's race was stunted early on when Patrick Pilet got stuck the gravel in the #48 Oreca.

JOTA's #28 trio also had the potential to ruin WRT's day, leading spells of the evening hours. But a 90-second stop and hold and a drive-through penalty, respectively for jumping the safety car queue and crossing the white line on pit entry, dropped that car off the lead lap in fifth before it mounted its recovery to second.

Juan Pablo Montoya and his DragonSpeed crew took Pro-Am honours, the former F1 ace and Indy 500 champion winning the sub-class alongside Ben Hanley and Henrik Hedman in the #21 Oreca.

On their debut as a father and son duo, Kevin and Jan Magnussen finished 17th in LMP2. A puncture sent Magnussen senior into the wall in the #49 High Class Oreca, which they shared with fellow Dane Anders Fjordbach.

Ferrari outduels Corvette for GTE Pro honours

No. 51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE Pro at 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021

GTE Pro looked set to be dominated by the AF Corse Ferraris, but with great strategy and driving the #63 Corvette managed to stay in the mix as the conditions began to play into the debuting C8.R's hands, Nicky Catsburg particularly enjoying the nighttime conditions during a fast triple stint.

A possible 1-2 win for AF Corse was thwarted by a left-rear suspension failure for the #52 car at night, which caused it to tumble down the order. On Sunday morning a delaminating puncture for Sam Bird cost the car even more ground.

That meant the race turned into a two-horse race between the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo and the #63 Corvette C8.R.

In the warmer afternoon conditions, the #51 Ferrari of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Come Ledogar gradually pulled away and took the entry's second win in three years, after winning in 2019 and finishing second last year.

It was the second GTE Pro win for Pier Guidi and Calado, who were also part of the winning crew in 2019, while Frenchman Ledogar took his first-ever Le Mans class win.

Catsburg, Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor took a solid second place in class 41 seconds behind.

Porsche endured another character-building Le Mans, both the #92 and #91 factory cars losing ground early on and lacking the outright race pace to do much about it.

In the #92 Porsche 911 RSR-19, which was rebuilt on Friday after a shunt in Hyperpole, Kevin Estre, Neel Jani and Michael Christensen beat their teammates in the #91 car to a distant podium berth, one lap down on the winning Ferrari.

Initially it was the Proton-run #79 WeatherTech car which led the Weissach marque's charge in the hands of Laurens Vanthoor and Earl Bamber, but the car retired overnight after a crash by third driver Cooper MacNeil damaged the chassis.

The other privately entered Porsche, the #72 HubAuto entry which Dries Vanthoor sensationally drove to pole, also had a troubled run. At the start Maxime Martin collided with a LMP2 car, a time loss from which the car never recovered. A broken drivetrain, which made the younger Vanthoor sibling grind to a halt, sealed the car's fate.

The second #64 Corvette bore the brunt of the reliability issues in its class. First it had to replace a broken diffuser after Nick Tandy was stunningly tapped from behind by Calado as the field left the ceremonial grid, before the race had even started.

It then lost over an hour with a nighttime clutch issue and disappeared into the garage a third time in the morning hours with an alternator problem.

In GTE Am, the #83 AF Corse Ferrari proved the class of the field. It gained a healthy buffer after Felipe Fraga went off in the first chicane on Saturday night in what was then the class-leading #33 TF Sport Aston Martin.

Once in the lead, Nicklas Nielsen, Alessio Rovera and Francois Perrodo drove a controlled race to keep the Aston over a minute behind at all times.

Fraga and TF Sport Aston teammates Ben Keating and Dylan Pereira ultimately settled for second.

Trouble for the #54 AF Corse Ferrari gave the #80 Iron Lynx Ferrari of Matteo Cressoni, Rino Mastronardi and Callum Ilott a clear run to third in class.

Full 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours race results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time
1 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez		 Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR  
2 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley		 Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 2 laps
3 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere		 Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 4 laps
4 708 Brazil Pipo Derani
France Franck Mailleux
France Olivier Pla		 Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 2'34.103
5 709 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Romain Dumas		 Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 6.095
6 31 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi		 Oreca 07 LMP2 31.721
7 28 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist		 Oreca 07 LMP2 0.727
8 65 France Julien Canal
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Australia James Allen		 Oreca 07 LMP2 9 laps
9 23 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd		 Oreca 07 LMP2 10 laps
10 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United Kingdom Alex Brundle		 Oreca 07 LMP2 11 laps
11 48 France Paul Lafargue
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Patrick Pilet		 Oreca 07 LMP2 12 laps
12 26 Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands Nyck de Vries		 Aurus 01 LMP2 13 laps
13 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson		 Oreca 07 LMP2 47.211
14 30 Austria Rene Binder
Mexico Memo Rojas
France Tristan Gommendy		 Oreca 07 LMP2 14 laps
15 21 Sweden Henrik Hedman
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya		 Oreca 07 LMP2 15 laps
16 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert		 Oreca 07 LMP2 29.252
17 70 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
France Loic Duval
France Norman Nato		 Oreca 07 LMP2 2'19.918
18 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United States Ricky Taylor
Denmark Marco Sorensen		 Oreca 07 LMP2 18 laps
19 39 France Vincent Capillaire
France Arnold Robin
France Maxime Robin		 Oreca 07 LMP2 19 laps
20 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
France Côme Ledogar		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 26 laps
21 63 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg		 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 41.686
22 92 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani
Denmark Michael Christensen		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 27 laps
23 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 28 laps
24 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
Slovakia Matej Konopka		 Oreca 07 LMP2 29 laps
25 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 31 laps
26 33 United States Ben Keating
Luxembourg Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 32 laps
27 80 Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Rino Mastronardi
United Kingdom Callum Ilott		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 33 laps
28 74 United Kingdom James Winslow
Australia John Corbett
Belgium Tom Cloet		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 2'07.162
29 49 Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Denmark Jan Magnussen
Denmark Kevin Magnussen		 Oreca 07 LMP2 35 laps
30 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Paolo Ruberti
Italy Raffaele Giammaria		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 36 laps
31 77 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 33.045
32 84 Japan Takuma Aoki
Belgium Nigel Bailly
France Matthieu Lahaye		 Oreca 07 INNOVATIVE CAR 37 laps
33 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 38 laps
34 18 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
Belgium Alessio Picariello
Germany Marco Seefried		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 39 laps
35 95 United Kingdom John Hartshorne
United Kingdom Ollie Hancock
United Kingdom Ross Gunn		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 26.571
36 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'19.723
37 52 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina
United Kingdom Sam Bird		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 40 laps
38 69 Germany Robert Renauer
Germany Ralf Bohn
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 41 laps
39 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Italy Francesco Castellacci		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 42 laps
40 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque		 Oreca 07 LMP2 43 laps
41 71 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 44 laps
42 88 France Julien Andlauer
United States Dominique Bastien
Germany Lance David Arnold		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'05.840
43 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 49 laps
44 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims		 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 58 laps
45 41 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
China Ye Yifei		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.661
46 82 Ireland Ryan Cullen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Brazil Felipe Nasr		 Oreca 07 LMP2 95 laps
47 388 Germany Pierre Ehret
Germany Christian Hook
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 99 laps
48 24 United States Patrick Kelly
France Gabriel Aubry
Switzerland Simon Trummer		 Oreca 07 LMP2 109 laps
49 72 Belgium Dries Vanthoor
Portugal Alvaro Parente
Belgium Maxime Martin		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 143 laps
50 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 231 laps
51 46 Norway Dennis Olsen
Norway Anders Buchardt
United States Robby Foley		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 232 laps
52 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Australia Scott Andrews
Denmark Mikkel Jensen		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 242 laps
53 66 France Thomas Neubauer
United States Rodrigo Sales
United Kingdom Jody Fannin		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 253 laps
54 55 United Kingdom Duncan Cameron
South Africa David Perel
Ireland Matthew Griffin		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 261 laps
55 25 United States John Falb
Spain Roberto Merhi
Portugal Rui Andrade		 Aurus 01 LMP2 262 laps
56 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 280 laps
57 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 286 laps
58 32 France Nico Jamin
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
Venezuela Manuel Maldonado		 Oreca 07 LMP2 295 laps
59 1 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch
Netherlands Beitske Visser		 Oreca 07 LMP2 296 laps
60 99 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Thailand Vutthikorn Inthrapuvasak
France Florian Latorre		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 304 laps
61 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Brazil Marcos Gomes		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 325 laps

