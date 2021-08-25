French car maker Citroen has updated its Grand C4 SpaceTourer MPV, streamlining the engine range and cutting the old entry-level model. Now with prices starting at £28,630, the new-look line-up will go into production in October, offering the features that have become most popular with customers.

As part of the range update, Citroen has ditched the old Live trim that underpinned the range. Accounting for just 10 percent of sales, it has been canned to focus on more luxurious models. By the same token, the EAT8 automatic gearbox is no longer available in conjunction with the diesel-powered BlueHDi 130 engine in the new entry-level model to “prioritise more popular engine variants”.

With those changes made, that ‘new entry-level model’ in the Grand C4 SpaceTourer range is the previously mid-spec Sense model, which accounted for around 30 percent of the car’s UK sales. Customers get a choice of two engines: the 1.2-litre PureTech 130 petrol with a choice of manual or automatic transmissions, or the 1.5-litre BlueHDi 130 diesel with a six-speed manual gearbox.

As standard, Sense variants also come with 17-inch alloy wheels, dark-tinted side windows and integrated aluminium roof bars. Inside, you’ll find a 12-inch digital instrument display atop the dashboard, along with a seven-inch touchscreen that houses satellite navigation and the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay technology.

All versions of the Grand C4 SpaceTourer also come with safety systems including Active Safety Brake that can automatically stop the car if the driver fails to respond to an impending collision. Speed limit recognition technology can also be found on board, as well as tyre-pressure monitoring and a standard-fit reversing camera.

Moving up to the Shine models takes the starting price to £30,880, but you do get a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes for both the petrol and diesel engines. You also get all the features of the Sense versions, plus a panoramic sunroof, black door mirrors and Xenon headlights that automatically dip to prevent oncoming road users from being dazzled.

The Shine versions also come with even more safety equipment. Lane departure warning is included as standard, along with adaptive cruise control that can maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front. And blind-spot monitoring, which tells you when a vehicle is in the hard-to-see areas over your shoulders, is also fitted to all Shine models.

The new-look Grand C4 SpaceTourer range is available to order from UK Citroen dealers now, and the first cars will be built in October 2021.