While US deliveries of the Kia EV6 are expected to start in January 2022, the all-electric crossover will arrive in Europe in September 2021. As part of the buildup for the European launch, Kia has released more details about the EV6’s advanced driving assistance systems, which the company describes as “class-leading.”

The next-generation Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) is the main highlight, and it’s said to make highway driving safer and more convenient. Using radars located around the car, the system helps the driver maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead, with Lane Following Assist (LFA) technology centring the vehicle in its lane.

Furthermore, using Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Curve Control (NSCC-C), the system can reduce the speed through curves and reset it once conditions allow. That’s not all; in case another vehicle drives in close proximity, HDA 2 adjusts the EV6’s path to avoid any possible risk of collision.

Gallery: Kia EV6 Advanced Driving and Parking Assistance Systems

7 Photos

The system also assists with changing lanes above a certain speed as long as the driver’s hands are on the steering wheel. When the driver clicks the indicator stalk, HDA 2 automatically moves the car into the corresponding lane.

Automatic lane changing is made possible by the EV6’s Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) and Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) systems. BVM acts as a second pair of eyes by displaying the driver’s left- and right-hand side blind spots on the car’s fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster. As for BCA, it uses radar sensors to warn the driver of approaching vehicles; if there’s a risk of a collision during lane change manoeuvres, the system activates the brakes.

The Kia EV6 will also offer the Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) system, which now includes Junction Turning and Junction Crossing functions to provide “maximum preventative safety when navigating junctions.”

More specifically, if the EV6’s turn signal is activated, the system will warn the driver if there’s a collision risk with an oncoming vehicle. A warning will also be issued when the driver is travelling straight across a junction if there is a risk from vehicles approaching from the left or right. In there’s increased risk in either case, the system will apply the brakes to avoid a collision.

Kia also mentions features like the Intelligent Front-lighting System (IFS), 360-degree Surround View Monitor (SVM), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), and Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) system. Using surround view cameras and ultrasonic sensors, the latter enables the vehicle to park itself autonomously, in both perpendicular and parallel parking bays, whether or not the driver is in the vehicle.

Finally, the Kia EV6 will offer Safe Exit Assist (SEA) and Smart Power Tailgate. The automaker did not say which of these features will come standard and which will be optional, though.