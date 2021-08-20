Just recently, Tesla Club India tweeted out images of two camouflaged Tesla Model 3 saloons that were seen in India. Reportedly, one of the Model 3s has been spotted before, as it has been testing in India for a while now. However, there's a second unit that appears to be raised.

Tesla has yet to secure an official plan with India, though it seems there has been plenty of back and forth. India hopes to entice the electric automaker to build a Gigafactory in India, or to at least consider the prospects of future manufacturing in the country. India has said it can assure cheaper production costs than China, which would be a bonus for Tesla going forward.

Regardless, Tesla is clearly still testing cars in India. As you can see from the images below, there are two Model 3s wearing camo. One is the Model 3 with Deep Blue Metallic paint that has been spotted in India since June 2021. However, the other appears to be new, and it also looks like it has higher ground clearance. The new one has the number plate with "337" at the end.

These camouflage Model 3 saloons were spotted on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Tesla-friendly publication Tesmanian believes the 337 Model 3 is raised, as noted in the tweet above. This could be due to India's road conditions.

With that said, there's also a chance it just appears to be lifted due to the angle and orientation of the images. Perhaps it has larger wheels and tyres? Some folks even suggest that maybe it's a Model Y, but we're not yet sold on any of these projections.